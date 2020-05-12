Nearly 40% of Low-Income Workers Lost Their Jobs in March

Global  

Nearly 40 Percent of Low-Income Workers Lost Their Jobs in March The Federal Reserve Bank reported that nearly 40% of people with a household income under $40,000 reported a job loss.

The findings support other reports that show lower-income Americans are struggling to maintain employment in sectors such as food services.

More than one in five Americans have filed initial jobless claims since the beginning of the pandemic.

19 percent of adults have lost a job, were furloughed or had their hours reduced from the start of March through early April.

Nine in 10 people have said that their employer indicated they would return to work, but have not received notice as to when.

