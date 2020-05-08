Friday 5/15 Insider Buying Report: BHC, PENN

Global  

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:57s
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Bausch Health Companies' , John Paulson, made a $83.25M purchase of BHC, buying 5,000,000 shares at a cost of $16.65 each.

Investors have the opportunity to snag BHC even cheaper than Paulson did, with the stock changing hands as low as $16.07 at last check today -- that's 3.5% below Paulson's purchase price.

Bausch Health Companies is trading up about 2% on the day Friday.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Paulson in the past year.

And on Wednesday, CEO Jay A.

Snowden purchased $499,986 worth of Penn National Gaming, purchasing 27,777 shares at a cost of $18.00 each.

This buy marks the first one filed by Snowden in the past year.

Penn National Gaming is trading up about 4.6% on the day Friday.




