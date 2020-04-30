Global  

Hong Kong protester jailed over riot

HONG KONG - Supporters chanting protest slogans briefly surrounded a police van that takes 22-year-old Sin Ka-ho away from the court in Hong Kong on Friday the lifeguard was sentenced to four years behind bars for rioting, over his role in the protest outside Legco on June 12 last year.

It is the first imprisonment of riot since the anti-extradition movement broke last June.

