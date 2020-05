Tiffany is taking a much needed break today, so we called up our friend and Brewers Play by Play Announcer Brian Anderson to chat!

We talk about life without baseball, what to expect from this season and what's on the horizon for him and for the sports world.

Brian will be hosting "Capitol One's The Match: Champions for Charity" golf event featuring Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning vs.

Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady!

Be sure to tune in Sunday, May 24 on TNT!