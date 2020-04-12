Silk cotton blown by strong gusts as Delhi heat broken by storms

New Delhi resident Shobha Singh describes the scene after the recent storms in parts of India "This video was taken from my terrace which is surrounded by Silk Cotton, Java Plum, Ficus, Golden Laburnum trees.

Delhi where I live is extremely hot at this time ( almost a hundred degrees Fahrenheit) and this sudden dust-storm and rain was a welcome change.

The sight of ripe pods of Silk Cotton tree splitting and throwing out the soft cotton spheres that danced delicately and sometimes savagely was a sight to behold.

The sound was like a hailstorm but its actually the roof of the terrace beating on the wall.

But the whole acoustic arrangement was perfect!"