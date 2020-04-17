'Alternative' Eurovision song contest to be aired

Global  

Europe's biggest singing show will go on, in a manner of speaking, with "Eurovision: Europe Shine a Light", where all 41 songs will be aired in a non-competitive format.

Edward Baran reports.

To the deep disappointment of its devoted fans, this year's Eurovision song contest was canceled.

But to mitigate the heartbreak of devotees of the camp and the kitsch, Eurovision WILL be gracing television screens in a very different form.

An alternative, non-competitive two-hour show will be broadcast to over 40 countries on Saturday -- and hosted by last year's winning country, the Netherlands.

It will feature all 41 acts that would have competed in the 2020 final.

According to organisers, there'll be additional performances from previous winners and participants.

Winners in recent years have included Austria's bearded Conchita Wurst.

The hope is that the proper contest can return in 2021 -- in the words Johnny Logan himself, what's another year....



