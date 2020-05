New Jersey Beaches Reopening In Time For Memorial Day Weekend Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:08s - Published 33 minutes ago Trang Do reports. 0

New Jersey Beaches Reopening In Time For Memorial Day Weekend POOLS BUT RESTRICTIONS WILLAPPLY, AND ACCESS WILL BELIMITED.MEANWHILE IN NEW JERSEY,BEACHES AND BOARDWALKS WILLREOPEN IN TIME FOR THEMEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND.HERE'S A LIVE LOOK AT CAPE MAYAND CAPE MAY COUNTY RIGHT NOW.OUR TRANG DO IS REPORTING FROMSEA ISLE CITY ON WHATRESTRICTIONS JERSEY BEACHGOERS WILL BE FACING.TODAY I'M PROUD TO ANNOUNCETHAT YES OUR SHORE, LAKE SIDESAND OUR LAKE SHORES RATHERWILL BE OPENED.REPORTER: NEW JERSEY SHOREWILL RETURN TO SOME SENSE OFNORMALCY WHEN ALL BEACHES AREALLOWED TO REOPEN ON MAY 22ND.JUST IN TIME FOR A MEMORIALDAY WEEKEND.GOVERNOR PHIL MURPHY SIGNED ANEXECUTIVE ORDER THURSDAYINSURING A LONG CELEBRATEDTRADITION FOR MANY, CAN HAPPENTHIS YEAR.EVEN IN THE MID OF THEPANDEMIC THAT HAS SHUT DOWNTHE STATE FOR TWO MONTHS NOW.I'M OKAY WITH THEIMPLEMENTING OF OPENINGBEACHES BUT I JUST WANT ITDONE.REPORTER: SOCIAL DISTANCINGIS REQUIRED BUT IT WILL BE UPTO EACH TOWN TO SET CAPACITYLIMITS ON BEACHES.ALONG WITH OCEAN CITY ANDSTRATHMERE, SEA ISLE CITY ISOPENING UP ITS BEACHES TO SUNBATHERS ON SATURDAY.THIS IS SOMETHING WE HAVENEVER HAD TO DO BEFORE.OUR JOB HAS ALWAYS BEEN TOBRING AS MANY PEOPLE AS WE CANTO THE BEACH AS MANY PEOPLE ASWE CAN TO OUR COMMUNITIES.NOW WE ARE PRACTICING CAPACITYMANAGEMENT.REPORTER: FACE MASK ARESTRONGLY RECOMMENDED BUT NOTREQUIRED.RESTRICTIONS WILL NOTENCOURAGE GATHERING INCLUDINGNO ORGANIZED SPORTS OR CONCERTORR EVENTS.AMUSEMENT RIDES, ARCADES ANDPLAYGROUND ARE CLOSED.BOARDWALK FOOD VENDORS CANOPEN FOR TAKE OUT, AND,BATHROOMS AND CHANGING AREASWILL BE ALSO OPENED.AND SHORE LOVERS WE SPOKE TOSAY THEY ARE READY.IT IS JUST A PRISTINE PARTOF THE WORLD, THE COUNTRY, ANDTO NOT BE ALLOWED ACCESS TO ANOPENED OCEAN AND ACRES OF THESAND IS TO ME, A LITTLE BITBAFFLING.REPORTER: WHILE ALL NEWJERSEY BEACHES WILL BE ALLOWEDTO REOPEN, ON MAY 22ND, SHORTTERM RENTALS OF LESS THAN 30DAYS WILL NOT ALOUD IN CAPEMAY COUNTY UNTIL JUNE 1.