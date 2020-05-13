Democrats Move Forward With $3-Trillion Relief
|
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Democrats Move Forward With $3-Trillion Relief
On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives narrowly moved toward to a $3 trillion Democratic CoronaVirus relief bill.
The bill would double the amount of aid approved by Congress to ease the human and economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her fellow Democrats earmarked $500-billion for state and local government.
According to Reuters, Senate Republicans say it will be “dead on arrival” in their chamber.