Thirteen More Pennsylvania Counties To Move Into Yellow Phase Of Reopening Plan Next Week

OPEN UP TO CUSTOMERS USINGSTRICT SOCIAL DISTANCING,STARTING JUNE 1.IN PENNSYLVANIA, 13 MORECOUNTIES MOVED IN THE YELLOWPHASE OF REOPENING TODAY ANDGOVERNOR WOLF ANNOUNCE THATHAD MORE WILL BE GOING YELLOWNEXT WEEK.NATASHA BROWN'S IN FAIRMOUNTWITH MORE ON WHAT GOVERNORWOLF HAD TO SAY ABOUT THEMOVE.GOOD EVENING, NATASHA.GOOD EVENING TO YOU, UKEE.JUST AS GOVERNOR ANNOUNCEDMORE COUNTY REOPENINGS TODAYPHILADELPHIA AND THIS REGIONIS STILL LIKELY WEEKS AWAYFROM THAT STAGE AND NOTEVERYBODY IS HAPPY ABOUT THEGOVERNOR'S GRADUAL APPROACH TOREOPENINGMENT MOREPENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES WILL BEMOVING IN THE YELLOW REOPENINGPHASE BEGINNING NEXT WEEKJOINING 37 OTHER COUNTIES, ALLRED ANY THAT ZONE.BEGINNING 12:01 A.M.

FRIDAYMAY 22ND12 MORE COUNTIES WILLENTER YELLOW PHASE.THEY ARE ADAMS, BEAVER,CARBON, COLUMBIA, CUMBERLAND,JUNIATA, MIFFLIN, PERRY,SUSQUEHANNA, WYOMING, WAYNE,AND YORK.REPORTER: GOVERNOR TOM WOLFIS CONTINUING A CADENCEDMEASURED APPROACH TO REOPENINGTHE COMMONWEALTH.DENSELY POPULATED PHILADELPHIAINN A SOUTHEASTERN REGIONSTATE REMAIN IN THE RED ZONEAS STAY AT HOME ORDERSCONTINUE THROUGH JUNE 4TH.IF YOU LIVE IN ONE OF THE18 COUNT THAT IS REMAINS INTHE RED ZONE YOU MAY FEELDISAPPOINTED, FRUSTRATED RIGHTNOW.AS THE LEADER OF THISCOMMONWEALTH I'M RESPONSIBLEFOR HEALTH AND SAFETY OF ALLPENNSYLVANIANS.I CANNOT AND WILL NOT LET THISVIRUS RAVAGE OUR COMMUNITIES.SO I'VE GOT TO TAKE SERIOUSLYTHE ADVICE OF SCIENTISTS,MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS AND OUREPIDEMIOLOGISTS.REPORTER: EIGHTEEN COUNTIESREMAIN IN THE RED PHASE BUTHEALTH OFFICIALS SAY THEY ARESEEING PROGRESS ACROSS THESTATE DUE TO MORE TESTING,SOCIAL DISTANCING AND STAY ATHOME ORDERS.CROSS THE STATE THE RATEOF INFECTION HAS BEENDECLINING OVER THE LAST 14DAYS.THAT IS GOOD NEWS FORPENNSYLVANIA AS WE CONTINUE TOMOVE FORWARD TO A CAREFULLYCOORDINATED, PHASEED OPENING.REPORTER: STILL HUNDREDS OFPEOPLE PROTESTED INHARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA ONFRIDAY HOPING TO SEE THECOMMONWEALTH BACKUP ANDRUNNING RIGHT NOW.GOVERNOR WOLF AND STATEOFFICIALS TELL US THEY ARE INCONSTANT CONTACT WITHPHILADELPHIA OFFICIALS.THEY ARE CONTINUING TO ASSESSTHE CASE COUNT AND DEATH TOLLIN THIS AREA TO TRY TO COME UPWITH A PHASED IN REOPENINGAPPROACH.WHAT THAT WOULD LOOK LIKE FORTHIS REGION.NO TIME SOON THOUGH.