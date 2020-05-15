Global  

'Happy to come back to my place': Passenger after reaching Bhubaneswar via special train

A special train carrying passengers from Delhi has reached Bhubaneswar Railway Station amid coronavirus pandemic.

The train carrying 670 passengers came to Bhubaneswar on May 15.

The passengers were screened and stamped for home quarantine, with indelible ink, after reaching at the railway station.

Indian Railways has resumed services of special air-conditioned trains from May 12 amid lockdown 3.0.

While speaking to ANI, one of the passengers said, "I am very happy to come back to my own place.

The arrangement is very good at the Bhubaneswar Railway Station." There are total 611 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Odisha.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 active cases rose to 51,401 with 2649 deaths in India.

