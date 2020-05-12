Lockdown 3.0: Train passengers coming from Patna screened at NDLS
Lockdown 3.0: Train passengers coming from Patna screened at NDLS
A passenger train from Rajendra Nagar Terminal railway station, Patna (Bihar) reached New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS), a day after services resumed.
"Was stuck there for two months, I am happy to be back now," said a passenger.
Thorough health screening was also conducted by authorities at the station.
Services of 15 pairs of special air-conditioned trains have been restarted by Indian Railways amid lockdown.