Lockdown 3.0: Train passengers coming from Patna screened at NDLS

Duration: 01:54s
A passenger train from Rajendra Nagar Terminal railway station, Patna (Bihar) reached New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS), a day after services resumed.

"Was stuck there for two months, I am happy to be back now," said a passenger.

Thorough health screening was also conducted by authorities at the station.

Services of 15 pairs of special air-conditioned trains have been restarted by Indian Railways amid lockdown.

