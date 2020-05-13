'Want to thank PM Modi for providing train facility': Passenger after reaching Guwahati

Global  

A special train carrying passengers from New Delhi Railway Station has reached Guwahati Railway Station on May 16 amid coronavirus pandemic.

The special train is enroute to Dibrugarh.

All passengers were screened on their arrival at the railway station, as per government guidelines.

Indian Railways has resumed services of special air-conditioned trains from May 12 amid lockdown 3.0.

While speaking to ANI, one of the passengers said, "I would like to thank PM Narendra Modi for providing facility of train." There are total 90 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Assam.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 active cases rose to 51,401 with 2649 deaths in India.

