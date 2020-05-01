Global  

Stranded migrants, students finally get on trains to reach hometowns amid lockdown

After Centre's decision to run special trains for the migrant labourers and stranded students, some trains from different parts of the country have been started for them.

Around 1200 stranded students will leave from Kota Railway Station for Jharkhand's Ranchi on a special train.

Migrant labourers arrived at Aluva railway station in Kerala to board the 'Shramik Special Train' to Bhubaneswar in Odisha.

Migrant labourers also arrived at Nashik Railway Station to take 'Shramik Special Trains' to Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

