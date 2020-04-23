Global  

Watch: 'Shramik Special' trains arranged for migrants, students amid lockdown

Watch: 'Shramik Special' trains arranged for migrants, students amid lockdown

Watch: 'Shramik Special' trains arranged for migrants, students amid lockdown

MHA allowed stranded migrants and students to travel via special train.

‘Shramik Special’ trains boarded by students and migrants across country.

MHA’s earlier order allowed use of only buses for transportation.

First special train carried migrants to Jharkhand on Friday.

The train arrived with over 1,200 stranded migrant labourers.

Several other trains left for various states across the country.

Railways asked people not to throng stations.

This comes after migrants were unable to go home due to lockdown.

Hundreds of migrants had earlier left for their native places on foot.

