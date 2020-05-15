U.S. House Ready To Vote On $3 Trillion Coronavirus-Relief Bill
|
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
The U.S.House of Representatives approved a measure on Friday that will allow a vote on a new coronavirus relief bill.
The Democratic-controlled House also advanced a proposal to allow voting by proxy in the House.
According to Reuters, the two bills passed 207-199, clearing the way for a vote later on Friday.
The coronavirus relief bill faces opposition in the Republican-controlled Senate and at the White House.
President Trump said on Wednesday he will not consider another coronavirus relief measure and the bill would be "dead on arrival".