U.S. House Ready To Vote On $3 Trillion Coronavirus-Relief Bill

The U.S.House of Representatives approved a measure on Friday that will allow a vote on a new coronavirus relief bill.

The Democratic-controlled House also advanced a proposal to allow voting by proxy in the House.

According to Reuters, the two bills passed 207-199, clearing the way for a vote later on Friday.

The coronavirus relief bill faces opposition in the Republican-controlled Senate and at the White House.

President Trump said on Wednesday he will not consider another coronavirus relief measure and the bill would be "dead on arrival".