Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dad Pulls Poo Joke on Son

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Dad Pulls Poo Joke on Son

Dad Pulls Poo Joke on Son

Occurred on April 28, 2020 / Cypress, California, USA Info from Licensor: "We had an overflow drain clog up from items being flushed that shouldn't have been.

You could imagine how disgusting the cleanup on that is with all of the toilet paper and waste that had overflowed into our backyard.

To teach my 8-year-old a lesson, I had him help me clean it up.

He was disgusted by all of it.

A couple of days later, after the trash pickup, I put Nutella on my fingers and come in the house acting like I had poop on my hand from the trash can...you see him BOLT to get me a paper towel (that part alone is hilarious), then when he hands me the towel, I put the Nutella on his arm...he freaks out!

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

QuranHamza

Hamza My Dad and Uncle are like kids... They shared a joke before salah then midway through salah burst out laughing. A… https://t.co/X47lzm2cpK 2 hours ago

Pippu_Paladin

Pippu 🏳️‍🌈🚫👢🐍️‍🏳️‍🌈 @LegitPancake1 people have pointed that out and I could very well believe it, doesn't change the fact that FUNI pul… https://t.co/T01a6O0FhC 7 hours ago

Inkstainedshts

Eve🖋Perpetually Ink Stained @kirknits That... that makes no sense and is horrible. Spitting vitriol, even as a "joke" yanks people down, so fa… https://t.co/qtmiTVtchs 8 hours ago

v_twodaysold

【V】 @DANXE_ Immediately catches the man's hand and pulls him away from the cliff. "Don't, silly. It was a joke." 8 hours ago

scottendo64

Scottendo64 @ns_maxd When Callie pulls out her very punny joke book 10 hours ago

iKRISHforpizza

aahana krishnan when someone pulls you into dancing in public but the only dances ur good at are tiktok dances and tiktok dances… https://t.co/8C8JXo77xM 11 hours ago

YorsTruly3

i r i s s m 🌿 RT @atpsthetic: off is that friend who pulls a joke to cheer you up meanwhile tay is that friend who comforts you and pats your head until… 13 hours ago

smtoki

Sijiro nikah sama Kiro RT @hypmic_en: Sasara responds cooly that it's over between them. He's quitting MCD. Samatoki is confused and asks Sasara if this is a joke… 17 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Son Fools Parent with Toilet Joke [Video]

Son Fools Parent with Toilet Joke

Occurred on March 22, 2020 / Essex, England, UK Info from Licensor: I decided to film this video because I saw it an opportunity to prank my family! I thought it was hilarious and the best thing I've..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:32Published