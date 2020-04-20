Dad Pulls Poo Joke on Son

Occurred on April 28, 2020 / Cypress, California, USA Info from Licensor: "We had an overflow drain clog up from items being flushed that shouldn't have been.

You could imagine how disgusting the cleanup on that is with all of the toilet paper and waste that had overflowed into our backyard.

To teach my 8-year-old a lesson, I had him help me clean it up.

He was disgusted by all of it.

A couple of days later, after the trash pickup, I put Nutella on my fingers and come in the house acting like I had poop on my hand from the trash can...you see him BOLT to get me a paper towel (that part alone is hilarious), then when he hands me the towel, I put the Nutella on his arm...he freaks out!