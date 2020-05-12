Global  

WEB EXTRA: President Trump Says He Hopes There Will Be A Vaccine By End Of The Year

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "VACCINE OR NO VACCINE, WE'RE BACK" President Trump spoke about the development of a coronavirus vaccine at the White House on Friday.

The president said "in many cases, they don't have vaccines, and a virus or a flu comes, and you fight through it." But still, he hopes there will be a vaccine by the end of the year.

Trump pushes for an accelerated, risky vaccine "by the end of the year," then says coronavirus will "go away without a vaccine"

(Natural News) A few days ago, President Trump publicly announced that a new vaccine for the Wuhan...
NaturalNews.com - Published

Trump announces public-private partnership to develop coronavirus vaccine 'by the end of the year if we can'

President Trump on Friday announced a new public-private partnership to develop a vaccine for the...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Japan TodayZee NewsUSATODAY.com



