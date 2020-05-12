WEB EXTRA: President Trump Says He Hopes There Will Be A Vaccine By End Of The Year
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:53s - Published
PRESIDENT TRUMP: "VACCINE OR NO VACCINE, WE'RE BACK" President Trump spoke about the development of a coronavirus vaccine at the White House on Friday.
The president said "in many cases, they don't have vaccines, and a virus or a flu comes, and you fight through it." But still, he hopes there will be a vaccine by the end of the year.