Murray to bring Thunder to SUNY Cortland on the gridiron

Two-year starter for CVA football will play NCAA Division III football for the SUNY Cortland Red Dragons.

Murray was a two-year starter for the thunder where he played on both sides of the ball as a tight end and defensive end.

He was named to the class b east second team his junior year and followed that up with a first team selection his senior season this past fall.

Murray also played for the c-v-a basketball team for two years where he was named a tri- valley league frontier division second team selection.

He's as tough as they come too - playing last football season with a broken bone and torn ligament in his thumb.

Murray plans on studying physical education at cortland.

