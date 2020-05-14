Outdoor tennis courts open with new guidelines

New guidelines.

Today is the first day tennis enthusiasts are allowed back on rochester parks and recreation courts.

Kimt news three's zach gilleland joins us live with new guidelines the organization is enforcing to keep players safe.xx with the weather warming up, it's not a bad idea to work on your back hand.

Starting today, all outdoor courts in rochester are open and you are encouraged to stay safe while playing.

With social distancing going well on their golf courses, rochester parks and recreation made the decision last week to open outdoor tennis courts.

Director of tennis tim buderac tells me that things have gone well so far and players have been out since nine this morning.

Buderac says anyone looking to get some swings in will have to follow some new guidelines.xx "we're asking people to wash their hands and sanitize before they play, sanitize their equipment practice social distancing, we're hoping that everyone will come out and have a good time."

Other guidelines include only playing with members of your household if possible?

Do not share equipment and don't play if you are feeling ill.

Buterac says the new guidelines will help keep players safe.

