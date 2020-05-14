Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Outdoor tennis courts open with new guidelines

Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Outdoor tennis courts open with new guidelines
Players are asked to continue social distancing.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Outdoor tennis courts open with new guidelines

New guidelines.

Today is the first day tennis enthusiasts are allowed back on rochester parks and recreation courts.

Kimt news three's zach gilleland joins us live with new guidelines the organization is enforcing to keep players safe.xx with the weather warming up, it's not a bad idea to work on your back hand.

Starting today, all outdoor courts in rochester are open and you are encouraged to stay safe while playing.

With social distancing going well on their golf courses, rochester parks and recreation made the decision last week to open outdoor tennis courts.

Director of tennis tim buderac tells me that things have gone well so far and players have been out since nine this morning.

Buderac says anyone looking to get some swings in will have to follow some new guidelines.xx "we're asking people to wash their hands and sanitize before they play, sanitize their equipment practice social distancing, we're hoping that everyone will come out and have a good time."

Other guidelines include only playing with members of your household if possible?

Do not share equipment and don't play if you are feeling ill.

Buterac says the new guidelines will help keep players safe.

Live in rochester,



Recent related news from verified sources

Many outdoor tennis courts on Long Island are set to reopenÂ Friday

It appears that courts at state parks will not be opening Friday, and all guidelines from the...
Newsday - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

golfballfinder1

Golf Ball Finder RT @cityofcranbrook: We're reopening some of our outdoor spaces & amenities in #Cranbrook Wednesday May 20. Local trails, parks, sports fie… 31 minutes ago

cityofcranbrook

City of Cranbrook We're reopening some of our outdoor spaces & amenities in #Cranbrook Wednesday May 20. Local trails, parks, sports… https://t.co/PuKS0OTGOy 34 minutes ago

NJLG19

LG Glad you were here. Pls open county’s tennis courts. “Science suggests that outdoor areas are the lowest risk for i… https://t.co/H6JQ7TBmH3 3 hours ago

JennyBr74988330

Jenny Bright RT @LoveSolihull: PARKS & OPEN SPACES UPDATE: Car parks & tennis courts are re-opening from today. You can book your court here: https://t… 5 hours ago

JennyBr74988330

Jenny Bright RT @LoveSolihull: 🎾🎾Tennis courts are open 🎾🎾Courts can be booked at - https://t.co/4RBqo6GmvG 🚫 Remaining closed are outdoor gyms, play a… 5 hours ago

LoveSolihull

Love Solihull 💚 🎾🎾Tennis courts are open 🎾🎾Courts can be booked at - https://t.co/4RBqo6GmvG 🚫 Remaining closed are outdoor gyms,… https://t.co/H7sGL3fmIN 6 hours ago

RNLIThurrockjay

RNLI Thurrock RT @thurrockcouncil: Our parks remain open for you to spend time outdoors, such as sitting, picnicking and exercising. We will reopen outdo… 6 hours ago

thurrockcouncil

Thurrock Council Our parks remain open for you to spend time outdoors, such as sitting, picnicking and exercising. We will reopen ou… https://t.co/1fUunn3mD3 7 hours ago