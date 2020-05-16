Oregon college sports working on plan for fall sports

University of Oregon Athletic Director Rob Mullens spoke with reporters today about how the school us preparing for a potential fall season.

Shelton."

The overall consensus among sports fans is bring sports back as soon as it is safe.

But when it is deemed safe, athletes will still need time to prepare for the season.

Today oregon athletic director rob mullens said the amount of time will vary by sport, but he did give a timeline for football.

(take rob key) rob mullens says, "specifically to football, what we've been looking at is a minimum of six weeks.

Again, i don't think that's been finalized, but in the discussions we've had, everyone has kind of rallied around that we need to have a minimum of six weeks to have a safe return to the sport of football."

Oregon's first three games are scheduled to be out of state, non-conference opponents.

Mullens said today that the university still hopes they can play a full, 12-game sea(take m) mark emmert says, "i'm not the ultimate arbiter to this.

It's going to be a decision that each of the campuses is going to have to make on their own but again these are college students that are playing these sports.

The one thing that we have been saying loud and clear is you can't put a student athlete at any greater risk than you would a normal student."

(topic key) right now, most ncaa schools are holding out hope for a college sports season.

The university of oregon and oregon state are both currently planning on holding in-person, on-campus classes this fall.

Earlier this week, the california collegiate athletic association canceled all fall sports for the ncaa division two schools