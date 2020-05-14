House Passes $3 Trillion Democratic Bill, Next Step Is The Senate

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a $3 trillion Democratic bill to help those hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Reuters, the bill was passed mostly along party lines in a 208-199 vote.

While Republicans said the bill will be "dead on arrival,” Democrats hope it will begin more serious talks.

The bill includes several measures such as another round of direct cash payments to U.S. citizens… Extends unemployment benefits until the end of January and adds hazard pay for essential workers.