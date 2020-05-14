Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

House Passes $3 Trillion Democratic Bill, Next Step Is The Senate

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
House Passes $3 Trillion Democratic Bill, Next Step Is The Senate

House Passes $3 Trillion Democratic Bill, Next Step Is The Senate

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a $3 trillion Democratic bill to help those hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Reuters, the bill was passed mostly along party lines in a 208-199 vote.

While Republicans said the bill will be "dead on arrival,” Democrats hope it will begin more serious talks.

The bill includes several measures such as another round of direct cash payments to U.S. citizens… Extends unemployment benefits until the end of January and adds hazard pay for essential workers.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

McConnell hits Democrats’ ‘totally unserious’ relief bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday branded House Democrats’ $3...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

This is not 'Christmas': Dems pass $3 trillion relief bill [Video]

This is not 'Christmas': Dems pass $3 trillion relief bill

The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed a $3 trillion Democratic bill that would double the amount of aid approved by Congress to ease the human and economic toll of the coronavirus..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:47Published
U.S. House Ready To Vote On $3 Trillion Coronavirus-Relief Bill [Video]

U.S. House Ready To Vote On $3 Trillion Coronavirus-Relief Bill

The U.S.House of Representatives approved a measure on Friday that will allow a vote on a new coronavirus relief bill. The Democratic-controlled House also advanced a proposal to allow voting by proxy..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published