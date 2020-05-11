North Texas Couple Brings Identical Quadruplets Home Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:55s - Published 2 days ago North Texas Couple Brings Identical Quadruplets Home Hudson, Harrison, Henry and Hardy were born at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas on March 15, just one day before the mandatory stay-at-home and social distancing regulations began in Dallas County. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Born Into A Pandemic: Mother, Father Bring Identical Quadruplets Home



A North Texas mother and father are celebrating a rare blessing, growing their family by four during the coronavirus pandemic. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:49 Published 2 days ago Unaware Cyclist Turns Into Passing Car



Occurred on May 3, 2020 / Lucas, Texas, USA Info from Licensor: "I was planning to hold back behind him but then a shoulder opened up and he moved over, which I took as him letting me pass. As I pass,.. Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:32 Published 6 days ago