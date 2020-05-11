Global  

North Texas Couple Brings Identical Quadruplets Home

North Texas Couple Brings Identical Quadruplets Home

North Texas Couple Brings Identical Quadruplets Home

Hudson, Harrison, Henry and Hardy were born at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas on March 15, just one day before the mandatory stay-at-home and social distancing regulations began in Dallas County.

