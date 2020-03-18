MLB announces official dates for shortened draft

The shortest amateur draft in the history of Major League Baseball has an official start time and date.

- - the shortest amateur draft in - the history of major league - baseball... has an official - start time and date.- the first of five rounds will - start at 6 p-m, on june 10th...- followed by rounds two through- five... at 4 p-m, on june - 11th.

- last week... the league decided- to shorten the draft, from 40 - rounds... all the way down to - just five... in an effort to- save- money, during the corona-virus- pandemic.

Another change is the- deadline, for draftees to - - - - sign... moving from july 10th,- to august 1st.- teams can also sign an um-- limited number of un-drafted- free agents... for a maximum...- of 20-thousand dollars.