Increasing clouds and cooler at the lakefront Saturday Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:37s - Published 1 hour ago Increasing clouds and cooler at the lakefront Saturday Saturday is much cooler in Milwaukee thanks to a NE wind at 10-15 mph. Highs will be in the mid 50s while inland is near 60. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Increasing clouds and cooler at the lakefront Saturday EARLIER, FOLKS WERE OUT ANDABOUT ENJOYING THE WEATHER.LAST NIGHT AND EARLY THISMORNING, HALF INC OF RAINTEMPERATURE TODAY, 77, A NICEWARMING TREND.AROUND 5:35 THIS EVENING, THEWIND SHIFTED TO THE NORTHEAST,AND IT DROPPED TEMPERATURES.PART WASHINGTON ALMOST 70,THEY'RE CURRENTLY AT 46, IT'S 50IN MILWAUKEE.54 IN WATER TOWN.SKY, PRETTY MUCH CLEAR, YOU'LLSEE SUNSHINE TOMORROW MORNING,AND THE CLOUD COVER OFF TO THEWEST, WITH THE RAIN, THE RAINWILL HOLD OFF.THE CLOUDS ROLL IN AROUND THENOON HOUR.NO RAIN TO SPEAK OF.THE CONDITIONS FOR TOMORROW,GOOD, SUNDAY IS NOT GOOD WITHTHE RAIN, MONDAY MORNING STILLRAIN AND THE AFTERNOON, LOOKINGFOR CLEAR CONDITIONS.SOMEONE'S ALARM IS GOING OFF.LOVELY.TUESDAY, LOOKS TO BE GREATLY.THE RAIN CHANCES TOMORROW THECLOUDS ARE INCREASING, BUT NORAIN AFTER 9 OR 10:00.I SWEAR I DIDN'T DO IT.I HAVE PROOF.THE SKIES CLEAR IN THE MORNING,CLOUDS ROLL IN, NO SEVER WEATHERSATURDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAYMORNING, BUT HEAVY HEAVY RAIN.THAT'LL CONTINUE IN THE MORNINGHOURS ON SUNDAY, AND SLOWLYTAPER OFF FOR THE EVENING.NORTHEAST WIND AT 15 TO 20.WE COULD EASILY PICK UP AN INCHTO INCH AND A HALF OF RAIN.BEFORE IT'S ALL SAID AND DONE.TONIGHT AFTER 77 TODAY, WE'LLDROP TO 44, 48 IN WATER TOWN,NORTHEAST BREEZE AT 5 TO 10.TOMORROW AFTERNOON ONLY IN THE50'S IN MILWAUKEE, ENLAND AREASARE IN THE 50'S, AND THAT'SEARLY IN THE DAY.LOWER 50'S ON THE LAKE FRONT.SUNDAY RAINY, 55.WINDY ON MONDAY AND 55, AND ONTUESDAY, WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY,SUNSHINE AND A WARMING TREND,CLOSE TO





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast



Today will have more sun, but cooler temps again with highs in the 50s to around 60° in a few spots. We have a cold front on the way for late this afternoon and evening which will really drop the.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 02:12 Published 1 week ago NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast



We'll get nice and warm into the weekend with highs in the 70s on Saturday & 60s on Sunday For most, it will be the first 70° of the year. Cooler weather returns for next week with NW winds & a few.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 03:46 Published 2 weeks ago