Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rain needed to stop wildfires

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Rain needed to stop wildfires
Rain needed to stop wildfires
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Rain needed to stop wildfires

UNFORTUNATELY, HERNANDEZ ALSOHAD A CHICKEN COOP BURN IN THEFIRE.WE ALSO SPOKE WITH A FIREBEHAVIOR ANALYST ON WHAT THERAIN MEANS IN TERMS OFCONTROLLING THE FLAMES...ANALYST BRIAN CAMPOSANO SAYS --IN THE CASE OF THE 36TH AVENUESOUTHEAST FIRE -- THE SEVEREDROUGHT IN SOUTHWEST FLORIDA --AND STRONG WINDS -- ARE TO BLAMEFOR THE FIRE’S QUICK EXPANSIONAND WHILE YESTERDAY’S RAIN ANDMOISTURE IN THE AIR HELPED FIRECREWS GET AHEAD OF THE FIRE...WE’LL NEED MUCH MORE RAIN...AT LEAST 6 TO 9 INCHES..."We really need good durationrain and a couple of inches overthe course of several hours thenthe fuels actually start toabsorb some of the moisturebefore it either evaporates oris lost into the soil."CAMPOSANO EXPECTS TO SEE FLAMESFLARE UP ONCE CONDITIONS DRY




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rain brings hope to brush fire area in Collier County [Video]

Rain brings hope to brush fire area in Collier County

Fire expert says rain and moisture in the air will help firefighters get ahead of the brush fire after chasing it for the past two days.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:28Published
Rain Extinguishes Flames Headed for Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant [Video]

Rain Extinguishes Flames Headed for Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant

Rain helped extinguish open flames that had been spreading in Chernobyl’s exclusion zone, according to Ukraine’s emergency service. Veuer’s Sean Dowling has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:58Published