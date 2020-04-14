Rain needed to stop wildfires Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:49s - Published now Rain needed to stop wildfires 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Rain needed to stop wildfires UNFORTUNATELY, HERNANDEZ ALSOHAD A CHICKEN COOP BURN IN THEFIRE.WE ALSO SPOKE WITH A FIREBEHAVIOR ANALYST ON WHAT THERAIN MEANS IN TERMS OFCONTROLLING THE FLAMES...ANALYST BRIAN CAMPOSANO SAYS --IN THE CASE OF THE 36TH AVENUESOUTHEAST FIRE -- THE SEVEREDROUGHT IN SOUTHWEST FLORIDA --AND STRONG WINDS -- ARE TO BLAMEFOR THE FIRE’S QUICK EXPANSIONAND WHILE YESTERDAY’S RAIN ANDMOISTURE IN THE AIR HELPED FIRECREWS GET AHEAD OF THE FIRE...WE’LL NEED MUCH MORE RAIN...AT LEAST 6 TO 9 INCHES..."We really need good durationrain and a couple of inches overthe course of several hours thenthe fuels actually start toabsorb some of the moisturebefore it either evaporates oris lost into the soil."CAMPOSANO EXPECTS TO SEE FLAMESFLARE UP ONCE CONDITIONS DRY





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Rain brings hope to brush fire area in Collier County



Fire expert says rain and moisture in the air will help firefighters get ahead of the brush fire after chasing it for the past two days. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:28 Published 13 hours ago Rain Extinguishes Flames Headed for Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant



Rain helped extinguish open flames that had been spreading in Chernobyl’s exclusion zone, according to Ukraine’s emergency service. Veuer’s Sean Dowling has more. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:58 Published on April 14, 2020