Vikram Chandra on reforms in defence manufacturing, space sector by govt
|
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 06:41s - Published
Vikram Chandra on reforms in defence manufacturing, space sector by govt
In her fourth briefing, the Finance Minister made a slew of announcements pertaining to 8 major sectors including defence manufacturing, India's space programme, civil aviation and atomic energy.
However, the FM remains tight lipped on a demand led stimulus package that would give people more money in their hands.