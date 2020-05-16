Global  

Vikram Chandra on reforms in defence manufacturing, space sector by govt

In her fourth briefing, the Finance Minister made a slew of announcements pertaining to 8 major sectors including defence manufacturing, India's space programme, civil aviation and atomic energy.

However, the FM remains tight lipped on a demand led stimulus package that would give people more money in their hands.

