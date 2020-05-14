Global  

WHO Calls On Medical Pros To Report On Scary New Coronavirus-Related Illness Affecting Children

The World Health Organization is asking medical workers to report cases of a newly-identified inflammation condition affecting children and teens.

According to Business Insider, the condition appears to be linked to the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The illness is called "multi-system inflammatory syndrome," and is similar to toxic shock syndrome.

Sharing many of the same symptoms of Kawasaki disease, the condition requires intensive care and is sometimes fatal.

Symptoms include a rash, heart problems, problems with blood coagulation, or acute vomiting, diarrhea, or abdominal pain.

Medical workers are urged to submit any relevant case data online to help doctors and researchers better identify and understand the illness and its causes.

