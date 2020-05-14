Global  

UK’s wealthiest according to Sunday Times Rich List lose billions to pandemic

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Interview with Robert Watts, the Compiler of The Sunday Times Rich List 2020.

Britain’s super-rich have lost more than £54 billion in the past two months amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

Inventor Sir James Dyson is the richest person in the UK for the first time, as the Brexit-backing entrepreneur saw his wealth grow by £3.6 billion over the past year, climbing to £16.2 billion.

Recent related news from verified sources

2020 list of UK's richest shows first fall in wealth in decade

LONDON: Britain's wealthiest people have lost tens of billions of pounds in the coronavirus pandemic...
Bangkok Post - Published

Sunday Times Rich List: Lewis Hamilton Britain's wealthiest sports star

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton is named as Britain's wealthiest sports star on the 2020 Sunday Times...
BBC Sport - Published Also reported by •Hereford TimesDaily Star



