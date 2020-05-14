UK’s wealthiest according to Sunday Times Rich List lose billions to pandemic

Interview with Robert Watts, the Compiler of The Sunday Times Rich List 2020.

Britain’s super-rich have lost more than £54 billion in the past two months amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

Inventor Sir James Dyson is the richest person in the UK for the first time, as the Brexit-backing entrepreneur saw his wealth grow by £3.6 billion over the past year, climbing to £16.2 billion.