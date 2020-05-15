Global  

It's time to fight coronavirus together, not to do politics: Chhattisgarh CM on Piyush Goyal's statement

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:30s - Published
While speaking to ANI amid coronavirus pandemic on May 16, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel spoke on Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal's statement.

He said, "Yesterday, he (Railways Minister Piyush Goyal) said that Chhattisgarh has demanded only 10 trains, this turned out to be a lie.

We had demanded for 30 trains, nine of which have already reached Chhattisgarh.

We have no pending permission or consent for any train." "Consent has to be sought from both states-one sending the train and one receiving it.

UP, JandK and Karnataka haven't given us their consent yet.

Whose government is in all these states?

It's neither the time to do politics nor to give a challenge.

It is time to fight coronavirus together," Chhattisgarh CM added.

