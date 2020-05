Excessive force charge for KCPD officers Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:42s - Published 2 days ago Excessive force charge for KCPD officers It’s been a tough year for Brianna Hill’s family. They are still grieving the loss of Hill, a transgender woman, after her death in October 2019 in a shooting. On Saturday, they reflected on another incident months prior that was captured on video. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Excessive force charge for KCPD officers WHERE YOU CAN GETTESTED IF YOU WORK FORFORD....BUT FIRST, A GRAND JURYINDICTS TWO KANSAS CITYPOLICE OFFICERS.WE DO WANT TO WARNYOU - VIDEO OF THEINCIDENT IN QUESTIONMAY BE HARD TO WATCH.OFFICERS MATTHEWBRUMMETT AND CHARLPRICHARD ARE CHARGEDWITH ASSAULT -- ACCUSEDOF INJURING ATRANSGENDER WOMAN,BRIANNA HILL, LAST MAYDURING AN ARREST INFRONT OF A BEAUTYSUPPLY STORE.TODAY" HILL'S FAMILY,AS WELL AS THE MAN WHORECORDED THAT VIDESPOKE EXCLUSIVELY WITH41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER NICK STARLING.SHARING THEIRTHOUGHTS ON THECHARGES - NEARLY A YEARAFTER THE INCIDENT.BRIANNA"S HILL"SFAMILY TELL ME THEY ARETHANKFUL THAT JUSTICE ISBEING SERVED.And say they WANT A HARSHPUNISHMENT FOR TTWO KCPD OFFICERS Whoallegedly USED EXCESSIVEFORCE ON HILL LAST MAY.We want to warn you, youmay find this video disturbing.THIS VIDEO CAPTURED BYRODERICK REED IS HARDFOR HILL"S FAMILY TOWATCH BUT SHEDS LIGHTINTO WHAT HAPPENED TOHER THAT DAYHILL"S AUNT Says whathappened here WASUNCALLED FOR. SHE SABRIANNA WOULD HAVEMOVED IF OFFICERSASKED HER TO MOVEWHEN RESPONDING TO ADISTURBANCE OUTSIDETHE BEAUTY SUPPLYSTORE.TODAY WE TALKED WITHBOTH HILL"S AUNT ANDTHE MAN WHO TOOK THEVIDEO TO GET THEIRRESPONSE TO THEMISDEMEANOR CHARGESThe two officers seen in thisvideo faceRena Childs, Brianna"s AuntNo they shouldn"t havegotten a misdemeanor, itshould have been a felony, itshould have been aggravatedassault you don"t treat ahuman being like that.Roderick Reed, took videoincidentLike Brian"s life meantnothing it was so disturbing soI had to capture it even if itmean my lifeWE REACHED OUT TO THEATTORNEY"SREPRESENTING THE TWOOFFICERS AND THEY TOLDUS"THEY HAVE FULLYCOOPERATED WITH THEDEPARTMENT DURING THEINVESTIGATION"ANDDISPUTE THE BASIS OFTHESE CHARGES ANDBELIEVE THEY WILL BEEXONERATED IN COURT.REPORTING IN KCNICK STARLING41 ACTION NEWS.WE REACHED OUT TO THKANSAS CITY POLICEDEPARTMENT FOR ASTATEMENT.POLICE CHIEF RICK SMITHISSUED THIS RESPONSE.INVESTIGATORSDETERMINED THAT THEREWAS NO PROBABLE CAUSETO CONCLUDE THEOFFICERS BROKE TLAW.THAT IS WHY OURDEPARTMENT DID NOTSUBMIT A "PROBABLECAUSE" AFFIDAVIT TO THEPROSECUTOR.HOWEVER, WE DIDSUBMIT THE ENTIRE FILETO FEDERALPROSECUTORS, THE F-B-I,AND THE COUNPROSECUTOR.WE DO THAT IN EVERYMATTER WHERE SOMEONECOULD POSSIBLY ALLEGE ACIVIL RIGHTS VIOLATION.OFFICER BRUMMETT ANDPRICHARD ARE SET TAPPEAR BEFORE A JUDGEIN AUGUST.THE VICTIM -- BRIANNAHILL -- WAS KILLEDMONTHS LATER IN ASHOOTING.THAT SUSPECT IS INCUSTODWE HAVE MORE ON THESTATEMENTS FROM





