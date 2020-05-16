Parents, students rally to save school at risk of closing

Corridor Elementary School has around 200 students with an emphasis on small class sizes and the performing arts.

And children.

While the future of summer school is just coming into focus-- for some, what the fall semester has in store is more unclear than ever before.

Families at corridor elementary are worried about where their kids will go after it was announced the program may be closed due to budget cuts.

Kezi 9 news reporter emma jerome caught up with some families who rallied at the school with a clear message.

"i think that with all the great teachers they've helped us a lot - like going into middle school."

"they taught me like friendship" "what your favorite part about your school elias -- well everything" emma jerome: "parents of kids here at corridor say that since this is one of the only schools in the area where every family elects to come here, it makes it just that much more special, and something they can't afford to lose" and with 4j alone at risk of a 17 million dollar budget cut - corridor is at risk of closing something that doesn't sit well with parents briana wamsley: " i'm a respiratory therapist at one of our local hospitals and what i find worrisome is that they are talking about closing schools and increasing class sizes all over the 4j district because every student at corridor comes from across the 4 j district."

Corridor only has 150 students - with an emphasis on small class sizes and performing arts - even teachers showed up at the demonstration to voice how important this school is for their students "it's a very close community.

It's not like any other school in the district and we need to preserve it.

I think they need to find a different way to balance the bidget and not at student expense" a spokeswoman with the district says no action or recommendation has been made yet and the future of the school will be discussed at wednesday's school board meeting - repporting in eugene emma jerome kezi 9 news new