Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Teachers maintaining 'social distancing' while checking board exam copies in Prayagraj

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:34s - Published
Teachers maintaining 'social distancing' while checking board exam copies in Prayagraj

Teachers maintaining 'social distancing' while checking board exam copies in Prayagraj

Teachers are checking board examination answer sheets in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj amid COVID-19 outbreak.

They are following guidelines of social distancing while evaluating copies in the school.

The school was also sanitized by spraying disinfectants keeping in mind the hygiene factor.

The evaluation of answer sheets got delayed after the coronavirus pandemic hit across the globe.

There are total 4057 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 active cases rose to 51,401 with 2649 deaths in India.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AndyJCole65

Andy Cole @BBCBreakfast In all work places we are being told to go back go work and maintain social distance, if this isn't p… https://t.co/zgQLCXAdnu 12 hours ago

agrc99

Andrew's Books @Andrew_Adonis How many reception classes has Mr Chalke taught in his career, just so we know how qualified he is t… https://t.co/ckmowlL4bU 13 hours ago

robynbryant33

Robyn Why are we sending children and teachers into confined spaces with no hope of social distancing when our numbers ha… https://t.co/VB8uhTGW4h 1 day ago

mjlwry

Matthew Lowery Let's pack millions of kids and teachers together in schools without any possibility of maintaining proper social d… https://t.co/uIVOWuX6JV 1 day ago

tylerlizenby

Tyler Lizenby RT @ILiveThePopLife: So, reopening schools in the Fall, huh? While maintaining social distancing? Hmmmmm. Looks like that public school cla… 1 day ago

DoomlordVek

HRH 𝖙𝖍𝖊 𝖘𝖆𝖇𝖔𝖙𝖊𝖚𝖗 #𝔣𝔟𝔭𝔢 🇪🇺 @allisonpearson @DPJHodges Nurses - dead and dying. Bus drivers - dead and dying. Supermarket workers - unknown but… https://t.co/csiRGQlKnX 2 days ago

DrCarolPercy

Carol Percy RT @tartanmog: I stand - at a safe distance - in solidarity with all who are teachers - you have good reason to be worried about proposals… 2 days ago

tartanmog

Sue I stand - at a safe distance - in solidarity with all who are teachers - you have good reason to be worried about p… https://t.co/RRrX1nUFpC 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Special train carrying Army personnel to Jammu reaches Prayagraj for sanitization [Video]

Special train carrying Army personnel to Jammu reaches Prayagraj for sanitization

Train carrying Army jawans from Jabalpur Railway Station to Jammu reached Prayagraj Junction for sanitization on May 03. Social distancing was observed at the railway premises to contain the spread of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:37Published