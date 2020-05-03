Teachers maintaining 'social distancing' while checking board exam copies in Prayagraj

Teachers are checking board examination answer sheets in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj amid COVID-19 outbreak.

They are following guidelines of social distancing while evaluating copies in the school.

The school was also sanitized by spraying disinfectants keeping in mind the hygiene factor.

The evaluation of answer sheets got delayed after the coronavirus pandemic hit across the globe.

There are total 4057 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 active cases rose to 51,401 with 2649 deaths in India.