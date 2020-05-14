Migrant workers travel in trucks to reach their home states from Nagpur Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:48s - Published 55 minutes ago Migrant workers travel in trucks to reach their home states from Nagpur Migrant workers continue to travel by trucks to reach to their home states. Labourers hopped in a truck from Maharashtra's Nagpur on May 17 amid lockdown. While speaking to ANI, one of the labourers said, "Since the start of lockdown we have faced a number of problems. We wear masks all the time but maintaining social distancing is difficult while travelling like this." Collision between two trucks had claimed lives of 24 migrant workers in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya on May 16. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Niya Gautam RT @ANI: Nagpur: Migrant workers continue to travel by trucks to their home states. A labourer says, "Since the start of lockdown we have f… 7 minutes ago ANI Multimedia Migrant workers travel in trucks to reach their home states from Nagpur https://t.co/Lry9EEI5xC 29 minutes ago Devdiscourse Migrant workers continue to travel by trucks, bicycle to their home states https://t.co/QPHWf7ijqe 1 hour ago harjeet singh RT @NEWS9TWEETS: #BIGNEWS: Migrant workers stranded in #Lucknow travel back to their native in #Haryana. Migrant labourers are being ferrie… 2 hours ago मिस्टर X RT @NEWS9TWEETS: #BIGNEWS: Migrant workers from #Nagpur continue to travel back to their hometowns on trucks. https://t.co/n8tjrBHKHU 2 hours ago NEWS9 #BIGNEWS: Migrant workers from #Nagpur continue to travel back to their hometowns on trucks. https://t.co/n8tjrBHKHU 2 hours ago NEWS9 #BIGNEWS: Migrant workers stranded in #Lucknow travel back to their native in #Haryana. Migrant labourers are being… https://t.co/k6g8mORI3w 2 hours ago Rajeev Mullick RT @Saurabhjr: Lucknow borders sealed, migrant workers on foot, in trucks, tampo, cycle or other vehicles except buses won't be allowed. Th… 2 hours ago