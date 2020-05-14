Global  

Migrant workers travel in trucks to reach their home states from Nagpur

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:48s - Published
Migrant workers travel in trucks to reach their home states from Nagpur

Migrant workers travel in trucks to reach their home states from Nagpur

Migrant workers continue to travel by trucks to reach to their home states.

Labourers hopped in a truck from Maharashtra's Nagpur on May 17 amid lockdown.

While speaking to ANI, one of the labourers said, "Since the start of lockdown we have faced a number of problems. We wear masks all the time but maintaining social distancing is difficult while travelling like this." Collision between two trucks had claimed lives of 24 migrant workers in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya on May 16.

