FM Sitharaman gives beneficiary statistics under PM Garib Kalyan package

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday while unveiling the last and final tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore COVID-19 economic package, announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12, announced figures of people benefitted through different schemes under PM Garib Kalyan package.

She said, "One-time transfer of Rs 2,000 has reached 8.19 crore farmers, total amount Rs 16,394 crore.

NSAP beneficiaries got Rs 1,405 crore in first instalment and Rs 1,402 crore in second instalment, target of Rs 3,000 crore nearly achieved." "20 crore Jan Dhan account holding women got Rs 10,025 crores.

2.2 crore building and construction workers got Rs 3,950 crores.

6.81 crore people got free LPG cylinders and12 lakh EPFO holders got online withdrawal of advance," she added.