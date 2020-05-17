World Hypertension Day: How to keep Hypertension at bay: watch | Oneindia News

Hypertension is when a person' blood pressure is persistently above 140 systolic or more than 90 mm diastolic.

Most cases have no cause- essential Hypertension.

90-95 % of cases are of essential hypertention.

Some causes of Hypertention are- chronic drug usage, cardiovascular ailments & kidney disorders.

Essential Hypertension risk factors- taking junk food, high calorie foods & not excercising.

Many cases of Hypertention are linked to diabetes or cholesterol related disorders.

Some symptoms can be heaviness of the head, blurring of vision, chest discomfort, palpitations & neck pain.

In some cases- , heart failure or heart attack.

Major risk is that it is asymptomatic & diagnosed during routine check up.