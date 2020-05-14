‘Additional Rs 40,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA’: Nirmala Sitharaman
|
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 00:55s - Published
‘Additional Rs 40,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA’: Nirmala Sitharaman
FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces final tranche of the economic package.
She said that government will allocate Rs 40,000 crore for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to boost employment.
Sitharaman said this will ensure that those going back to their villages will get work during monsoon.