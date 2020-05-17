Prince Harry was rescued from peril by Basil Brush creator

Michael Winsor has revealed Prince Harry was once rescued from danger by the creator of Basil Brush.



Related videos from verified sources Royal McDonald: Princess Diana's secret McDonald's trips with Prince William and Prince Harry



Many children love the toys that come with the fast-food chain's 'Happy Meals': and it turns out that Prince William and Prince Harry were the same when they were younger! Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:17 Published 3 days ago Cressida Bonas feared 'it girl' label after Prince Harry romance



Cressida Bonas has admitted that she worried her personal life would overshadow her acting career after she dated Prince Harry. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:15 Published 3 days ago