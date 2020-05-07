Are Gyms Safe?

Signal Mountain's 24/7 Workout Anytime's gym owner tells us how they are handling the reopening process.

Businesses able to open up in the state of georgia and tennessee.

With much consideration on how the public would respond, workout anytime 20-4-7 has been very detailed in their approach to reopening.

News 12's winston reed visited the club to learn how they're experience is working out.

One way workout anytime is being precautious as they're doors open back up to the public is strictly following the cdc guidelines of sanitation.

"handles, doorknobs, corners, anything that's frequently touched -we just around and sanitize it every couple of hours."

The gym has also expanded staff hours to keep up with sanitation while recommending their members to keep a six foot distance during workout.

Standup: "owner of workout anytime here in signal mountain john greff is encouraging seniors and people with high risk health issues should be extra careful, even if that means avoiding the gym at this time."

"anybody that has a hear condition, copd, type 2 diabetes the things that increase the risk of serious complications.

We just don't know enough about the virus and so it's prudent for them to take extra measures."

The same goes for any members or employee who has been sick as of recent.

"we've asked our members if they've been sick that they refrain from coming to the gym for a couple of weeks."

Workout anytime will use a scheduling program for peak hours if traffic in the building increases because their capacity has been limited to 50 percent.

"in the event that it does happen we have it built right into our gym management software where we can schedule workout times to manage the traffic."

Reporting in signal mountain, winston reed news 12