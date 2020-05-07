Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Are Gyms Safe?

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Are Gyms Safe?

Are Gyms Safe?

Signal Mountain's 24/7 Workout Anytime's gym owner tells us how they are handling the reopening process.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Are Gyms Safe?

Businesses able to open up in the state of georgia and tennessee.

With much consideration on how the public would respond, workout anytime 20-4-7 has been very detailed in their approach to reopening.

News 12's winston reed visited the club to learn how they're experience is working out.

One way workout anytime is being precautious as they're doors open back up to the public is strictly following the cdc guidelines of sanitation.

"handles, doorknobs, corners, anything that's frequently touched -we just around and sanitize it every couple of hours."

The gym has also expanded staff hours to keep up with sanitation while recommending their members to keep a six foot distance during workout.

Standup: "owner of workout anytime here in signal mountain john greff is encouraging seniors and people with high risk health issues should be extra careful, even if that means avoiding the gym at this time."

"anybody that has a hear condition, copd, type 2 diabetes the things that increase the risk of serious complications.

We just don't know enough about the virus and so it's prudent for them to take extra measures."

The same goes for any members or employee who has been sick as of recent.

"we've asked our members if they've been sick that they refrain from coming to the gym for a couple of weeks."

Workout anytime will use a scheduling program for peak hours if traffic in the building increases because their capacity has been limited to 50 percent.

"in the event that it does happen we have it built right into our gym management software where we can schedule workout times to manage the traffic."

Reporting in signal mountain, winston reed news 12



Recent related news from verified sources

Is It Safe to Go Back to the Gym?

As gyms begin to reopen, many of us are wondering whether it’s safe, or wise, to return.
NYTimes.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

kazmajin32

Raushan Blake @goldsgymblore hi will gyms open up ? It seems within a certain ac temperature it is safe to be in air conditioners… https://t.co/TEub7e7kTA 8 minutes ago

thVictoriousDID

Maddy 🌊🌊 🌊 @BailleresMer @ATA_MCT @WSJ These people that believe it's safe to go out to malls, gyms, or public pools are next… https://t.co/naOE0Jf2Ie 9 minutes ago

Malcgreen

Malcolm Green Things I will NOT personally be doing until it seems safe from catching the Caronavirus: going to restaurants/bars.… https://t.co/Upqblr98YF 2 hours ago

SarahHarper75

Sarah Harper @Bannatyne @DuncanBannatyne I'm appalled about your petition for opening gyms. It is not safe & will not be for som… https://t.co/oFIFjYmFzs 2 hours ago

JonParabolica

Jonathan Ellis @LPrivileged Clear risk assessment, protocols, regular sanitisation; all very achievable. Further, supermarkets, sc… https://t.co/xjVErccxPR 2 hours ago

Veryverysmart10

Veryverysmart10 RT @RPadillaArt: Beaches, gyms, and waxing salons are all open in my state today, but I'm listening to science and not going to any of them… 3 hours ago

GymPricesToday

GymPricesToday Strategies for safe exercise: Local gyms prepare to reopen for phase two #sarahkreuger @WRAL 🇺🇸… https://t.co/WOu7DkHs9L 3 hours ago

DoDEA_Health_PE

DoDEA Health and Physical Education RT @jratey: "Is it safe to go back to the gym? As gyms begin to reopen, many of us are wondering whether it’s safe, or wise, to return." vi… 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gyms set re-open in Arizona [Video]

Gyms set re-open in Arizona

What you can do to stay safe while you get a workout at the gym

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 01:54Published
Is It Safe to Work out at Gyms Once They Reopen? [Video]

Is It Safe to Work out at Gyms Once They Reopen?

Is It Safe to Work out at Gyms Once They Reopen? As the spread of COVID-19 in the United States begins to slow, some states have started reopening non-essential businesses such as gyms. While these..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:28Published