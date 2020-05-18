Insecure S04E07 Lowkey Trippin

Insecure 4x07 "Lowkey Trippin'" Season 4 Episode 7 Promo - Molly (Yvonne Orji) and Andrew (Alexander Hodge) take off for their first couples’ vacation with Andrew’s brother Victor (Stephen Oyoung) and his wife Lydia (Camille Chen) – and despite their packed schedule, the trip is smooth sailing until a hotel employee steps out of line.

Meanwhile, Molly (Yvonne Orji) begins to reevaluate her inability to let things go.

Written by Jason Lew; directed by Jay Ellis.

» Watch Insecure Sundays at 10:30pm on HBO » Starring: Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis and Lisa Joyce