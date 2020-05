Culture Secretary confident of PL return Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:58s - Published 20 minutes ago Culture Secretary confident of PL return Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has told Sky News he is confident the Premier League will resume from 'mid-June onwards' but insists public safety is key to a return. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Sports bodies start return planning



Geraint Hughres reports following a meeting of medical experts from football and other sports - where Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden was also present - which considered contingency plans for when they.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:43 Published 2 weeks ago