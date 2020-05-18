Loss of smell and taste added to official coronavirus symptoms
|
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Loss of smell and taste added to official coronavirus symptoms
A loss or changed sense of taste or smell will be added to the NHS coronavirus symptoms list, weeks after experts first raised concerns that Covid-19 cases were being missed.
Until now, only a fever and cough were triggers for people to self-isolate in case they had the virus and were at risk of spreading it.