Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast
Today will be another windy and cool day with areas of rain.
Temperatures will have a hard time climbing into the lower 50s.
Northeast winds will remain steady at 15-35 mph.
Tonight, steady rain will turn to scattered showers with the low pressure slowly departing the area.
Temperatures fall into the upper 40s.
Tuesday, a few isolated rain showers are possible.
It will still be breezy and cool with highs in the upper-50s.
We see a stretch of sunshine for the rest of the work week and into the weekend with temperatures warming into the mid and upper 70s.
There are signs that some areas could see their first 80s of year Sunday.
THE YEAR!"On the rare occasion Isee a close friend; weare 6 feet apart - I'm nothugging you, we're thisfar - it's sad"BUT TO MANY..
A SADREALITY.CC, NBC NEWS.A strong spring storm willkeep its grasp tightacross NortheastWisconsin tonight andMonday with heavy rains,cool temperatures, andwindy conditions.Lakeshore floodadvisories and warningsare in place acrosslakeside counties untilMonday evening.
Floodadvisories, floodwarnings, and floodwatches have beenissued.
A wind advisoryhas been issued for partsof the area.Tonight, rain and gustywinds continue out of thenortheast at 15-25 mph.Temperatures will fall intothe upper 40s.Monday, Windy cool, andrain will persist.Temperatures will have ahard time climbing intothe lower 50s.
Northeastwinds will remain steadyat 15-30 mph.Recent Stories fromnbc26.comMonday night, steadyrain will turn to scatteredshowers with the stormdeparting the area.Temperatures fall into theupper 40s.Tuesday, a few isolatedrain showers are possiblevery early in the morning.Skies will clear in theafternoon and eveningwith high temperaturesaround 60.We see a stretch ofsunshine for the rest ofthe work week and intothe weekend withtemperatures warminginto the mid nad upper70s.
There are signs that some areas could see their first 80s of year next Sunday.