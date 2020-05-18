Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Today will be another windy and cool day with areas of rain.

Temperatures will have a hard time climbing into the lower 50s.

Northeast winds will remain steady at 15-35 mph.

Tonight, steady rain will turn to scattered showers with the low pressure slowly departing the area.

Temperatures fall into the upper 40s.

Tuesday, a few isolated rain showers are possible.

It will still be breezy and cool with highs in the upper-50s.

We see a stretch of sunshine for the rest of the work week and into the weekend with temperatures warming into the mid and upper 70s.

There are signs that some areas could see their first 80s of year Sunday.