Original Air Jordan Sneakers Are a Slam Dunk, Sell For 4 Times the Expected Price at Auction Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 00:48s - Published 1 hour ago Original Air Jordan Sneakers Are a Slam Dunk, Sell For 4 Times the Expected Price at Auction One of the most famous pairs of sneakers worn by one of the most famous athletes sold for over half a million dollars. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. 0

A pair of Michael Jordan's game-worn Air Jordan 1 sneakers sold for $560,000 at auction, a record according to Sotheby's. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:19 Published 14 hours ago