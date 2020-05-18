Skip Bayless: Phil Jackson was the 'real villain' who broke up Michael Jordan & the Bulls
|
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 06:21s - Published
Skip Bayless: Phil Jackson was the 'real villain' who broke up Michael Jordan & the Bulls
In the finale of Michael Jordan's documentary 'The Last Dance,' it was revealed that Jerry Reinsdorf offered head coach Phil Jackson one more year to coach the Bulls despite Jerry Krause's wishes.
Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Phil Jackson was the true villain behind breaking up the Chicago Bulls.