Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Skip Bayless: Phil Jackson was the 'real villain' who broke up Michael Jordan & the Bulls

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 06:21s - Published
Skip Bayless: Phil Jackson was the 'real villain' who broke up Michael Jordan & the Bulls

Skip Bayless: Phil Jackson was the 'real villain' who broke up Michael Jordan & the Bulls

In the finale of Michael Jordan's documentary 'The Last Dance,' it was revealed that Jerry Reinsdorf offered head coach Phil Jackson one more year to coach the Bulls despite Jerry Krause's wishes.

Hear why Skip Bayless believes that Phil Jackson was the true villain behind breaking up the Chicago Bulls.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Skip Bayless: Phil Jackson was the ‘real villain’ who broke up Michael Jordan & the Bulls

Skip Bayless: Phil Jackson was the ‘real villain’ who broke up Michael Jordan & the BullsIn the finale of Michael Jordan's documentary 'The Last Dance,' it was revealed that Jerry Reinsdorf...
FOX Sports - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

amriksahni

amrik only tweets tiger. Skip Bayless might be right about Phil Jackson. 1 hour ago

UlyssesZer0

Zagans Banshee Interlude & Dance with the Lilen Skip Bayless mad as***about Phil Jackson lmao 2 hours ago

TalkBasket

TalkBasket ‘Spin master’ Phil Jackson was the real villain, not Jerry Krause, says Skip Bayless #ChicagoBulls #JerryKrause… https://t.co/upPBGUC2ha 2 hours ago

AlliDoIsJumpMan

Mr. Unknown Undisputed just came started and Skip Bayless already looks like he's about to cry that Phil Jackson was offered a… https://t.co/OvUCGvBIiN 3 hours ago

ronsick_matthew

Matthew Ronsick RT @undisputed: Phil Jackson vs Jerry Krause: Skip Bayless on the feud that broke up 'The Last Dance' Bulls Watch now: https://t.co/gDKhyC… 5 hours ago

Tigerfists88

Rock 👍 on @YouTube: Phil Jackson vs Jerry Krause: Skip Bayless On Feud that Broke Up "The Last Dance" Bulls | UNDISPUTED https://t.co/hsHKMpZpWl 11 hours ago

RobertR85932799

Robert Robinson @RealSkipBayless Well Skip Bayless I think what broke up the bulls was the fact that Phil wanted some control with… https://t.co/oujJhM0c08 12 hours ago

reviewngnetwork

Aaron Falvo Skip Bayless tweeted WHAT about Phil Jackson? https://t.co/xH1ApaSsjZ 13 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nick Wright: 'The Last Dance' changes nothing, LeBron is still the GOAT [Video]

Nick Wright: 'The Last Dance' changes nothing, LeBron is still the GOAT

Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes are joined by Chris Broussard to talk about how 'The Last Dance' has impacted the 'Greatest of All Time' conversation. Nick Wright is still adamant that LeBron James is the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 05:39Published
Shannon Sharpe: 'The Last Dance' elevated MJ as player, but devalued him as a teammate [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: 'The Last Dance' elevated MJ as player, but devalued him as a teammate

After the finale of Michael Jordan's documentary 'The Last Dance,' the question has been raised if the doc has improved or hurt MJ's reputation. Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes that the documentary..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:54Published