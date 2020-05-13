Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, General Contractors & Builders Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 01:08s - Published 9 minutes ago Monday Sector Leaders: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, General Contractors & Builders In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 10.5%. Leading the group were shares of Oasis Midstream Partners, up about 49.7% and shares of Crescent Point Energy up about 42% on the day. 0

