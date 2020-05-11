Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Surprised Obama Won't Be Part Of Justice Department Review Of The 2016 Russia Probe

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Trump Surprised Obama Won't Be Part Of Justice Department Review Of The 2016 Russia Probe

Trump Surprised Obama Won't Be Part Of Justice Department Review Of The 2016 Russia Probe

Attorney General William Barr chose to not look into former President Barack Obama.

Obama is not being considered in a Justice Department review of the FBI’s handling of the 2016 Russia probe.

According to Reuters, President Donald Trump said he was surprised Obama wasn’t considered.

Trump said:“I’m a little surprised by that statement.” But the president said Barr was “very honorable” and would leave the decision to him.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Obama, Biden not targets of criminal investigation in review of Russia probe, AG Barr says

U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Monday he does not expect a Justice Department review of...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India


Trump 'surprised' Barr says review of Russia probe will not 'lead to criminal investigation' of Biden and Obama

Donald Trump said he is "surprised" his hand-picked attorney general, William Barr, announced earlier...
Independent - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

PaulHPNC

Paul @nytimes Flynn's abuse was part of the Russia Collusion hoax and even Obama's deputy AG Yates was surprised he was… https://t.co/dzEKAC1nfG 2 hours ago

MinisterToya45

Minister Toya Woodland For MN 5th CD @6350Lmbr20 @SandraDuffy123 @iamwandasykes And why is it anytime I speak against Barack Obama people throw Trump in… https://t.co/hHxUr8QSzx 2 days ago

TonyDiMeo4

Tonbone RT @3xOscarWinner: Obama normalized relations with Cuba and now we got his VP ready to rip that part of his legacy. obama also got the Ira… 3 days ago

3xOscarWinner

Shamhat&Enkidu Obama normalized relations with Cuba and now we got his VP ready to rip that part of his legacy. obama also got th… https://t.co/fp9pqXoiR3 3 days ago

LlynnelleL

Llynnelle Not SURPRISED AT ALL. Obama is a traitor and was a part of the eventual Coupe to take down Donald J. Trump’s Presid… https://t.co/cYTYoUZiKO 3 days ago

Nyaranyar

Flat Cuckquean Twitter hid 7-figure Trump Twitter rally in the form of obamagate so they could brag about 5-figure Obama drones' p… https://t.co/UZnAdlBmGw 4 days ago

TwentyElection

2020 Election @DanSillitoe Big assumption on the Joe supporter part, but I am not really looking at the trend that much! I wouldn… https://t.co/VoRApVP7sP 1 week ago

VaniaR2Curious

VaniaR Not surprised! They dumped the step by step book on how to deal with pandemics that the Obama Administration put to… https://t.co/YRxu48NWDS 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Tells Graham To Investigate Obama [Video]

Trump Tells Graham To Investigate Obama

President Donald Trump wants to investigate former Pres. Barack Obama for ""the biggest political crime and scandal" in US history." Business Insider reports that Trump has asked GOP Sen. Lindsey..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:42Published
U.S. AG Barr says 'history is written by the winners' [Video]

U.S. AG Barr says 'history is written by the winners'

U.S. Attorney General William Barr defended the decision to drop criminal charges against President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn in an interview with CBS.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:35Published