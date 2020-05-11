Trump Surprised Obama Won't Be Part Of Justice Department Review Of The 2016 Russia Probe
|
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Trump Surprised Obama Won't Be Part Of Justice Department Review Of The 2016 Russia Probe
Attorney General William Barr chose to not look into former President Barack Obama.
Obama is not being considered in a Justice Department review of the FBI’s handling of the 2016 Russia probe.
According to Reuters, President Donald Trump said he was surprised Obama wasn’t considered.
Trump said:“I’m a little surprised by that statement.” But the president said Barr was “very honorable” and would leave the decision to him.