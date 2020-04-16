Sale Creek Shooting

A Hamilton County deputy shot and killed a fleeing suspect after a chase in Sale Creek this morning.

The hamilton county sheriff's office says one of its deputies was involved in a shooting early monday morning.

Now the investigation has been turned over to the tbi... news 12 taylor bishop is live with the latest on the investigation..... this all started with a traffic stop when two suspects inside a car were stopped at crestview drive in sale creek.

During the traffic stop 29- year-old tyler hays, got out and ran on foot after getting into a fight with the deputy deputy.

The deputy fired his weapon at hays.

Another chase then took place from the same location with a different suspect.

That chased ended sequatchie county and the suspect was taken in custody.

The suspect shot was confirmed dead at the scene.

Officials have not released the identity of the passenger or the deputy who shot hays.

The hamilton county sheriff's office says the deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave with pay.

The neighbors i spoke with say he and his wife are doing fine under the circumstances.

The tbi is investigating the incident at the direction of hamilton county district attorney neil pinkston's office.

Reporting live in, sale creek taylor bishop news 12 now.

