The U.S. race to reopen Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:52s - Published 53 minutes ago The U.S. race to reopen Massachusetts became the 49th state to begin reopening. This following widespread activity for Americans across the country. 0

THE PROCESS OF WELCOMING BACK AT LEAST SOME OF THEIR BUSINESSES. IT FOLLOWS A WEEK OF WIDESPREAD ACTIVITY FOR AMERICANS ACROSS THE COUNTRY. CROWDS FLOCKED TO BEACHES ON BOTH COASTS. RESTAURANTS--- LIKE THIS ONE IN CINCINNATI--- PACKED WITH PEOPLE. EIGHT STATES ARE STILL SEEING AN INCREASE IN THE NUMBER OF NEW CASES--INCLUDING TEXAS--WHICH REPORTED ITS HIGHEST DAILY RATE ON SATURDAY WITH-18-HUNDRED NEW CASES. HOWEVER - THIS COULD BE FROM AN INCREASE IN TESTING. WE'RE HEADING OUT OF THE SUPPRESSION PHASE NOW, THE ONE THAT'S MORE EFFECTIVE, AND WE'RE ACCEPTING SOME COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION AS A RESULT OF THIS CRUSHING BLOW TO OUR ECONOMY THE FEDERAL RESERVE CHAIRMAN SAYS THE PEOPLE HIT THE HARDEST BY THESE TOUGH ECONOMIC TIMES ARE THOSE WHO WERE RECENTLY HIRED AND GETTING PAID THE LOWEST AMOUNT. CONNECTICUT - WILL BE ALLOWED TO REOPEN OUTDOOR DINING AREAS - WEDNESDAY.





