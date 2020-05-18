Trump Rejects Invitation To Speak At Virtual WHO Gathering

The World Health Organization invited President Donald Trump to address a virtual gathering but he denied.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar echoed Trump’s past statements of WHO as the reason why Trump declined.

Azar claims the WHO failed to provide accurate information on COVID-19 at the start of the outbreak.

According to Business Insider, Azar said the failure to do so “cost many lives.” He said: “WHO must change and it must become far more transparent and far more accountable.