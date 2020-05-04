Chattanooga Tornado Cleanup rules

And we go over the rules for handling debris.

Someone has got to carry away all that tornado carnage... here is who will do it in Chattanooga.

There's still a lot of work left to clean up the debris from the easter tornadoes.

News 12's bekah birdsall tells us what the city is doing, and how storm victims can get help.

The city of chattanooga's department of public works has partnered with crowder gulf for some additional help to remove storm damage debris.

According to city engineer bill payne, "the city received three quotes from national companies for emergency disaster debris collection and disposal.

Crowder gulf had the highest overall score, including the lowest cost."

Altogether, they have hauled over two hundred thousand cubic yards of debris to date, with still much more to go.

Bill says, "according to a federal disaster declaration, fema will provide reimbursement for debris collected within six months after the disaster."

They are offering free curbside pick up for areas affected by the storm damage, but on a few contingencies.

"debris must be properly sorted into six categories.

Piles should be seperated by electronics, large appliances, hazardous waste, vegetative debris, and household garbage.

If instead, someone puts all of these together, they risk paying a fine."

After pick-up, the vegetative debris is grinded up and taken to big woody's tree service.

All other debris is taken to the bradley county landfill..

Trucks will come by frequently for pickup, especially for hard-hit areas.

For more information, you can 311 for pickup information.

Reporting in chattanooga, i'm bekah birdsall, news 12 now.

